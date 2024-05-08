'It’s a tragedy what happened': North Buffalo reacts to deadly shooting outside of Hertel Avenue bar

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Serious safety concerns now loom after a Buffalo man was shot and killed this week at a North Buffalo bar.

Buffalo Police have now identified the victim as 46-year-old Madjid Elbert of Buffalo. Elbert was shot on the patio of Del Debany Tavern on Hertel Avenue near Parkside early Tuesday morning and died at ECMC. He was a chef and employed by Metz Culinary which services ECMC in Buffalo.

WATCH: Police investigate deadly overnight shooting outside Del Denby Tavern in North Buffalo

Police investigate deadly overnight shooting outside Del Denby Tavern in North Buffalo

“It’s a tragedy what happened, I mean, I was kind of shocked, to be honest with you,” declared David Baldwin, a North Buffalo resident.

One day after the deadly shooting I returned to the North Buffalo community and caught Baldwin who lives nearby.

“This is kind of more of a peaceful neighborhood, but there have been some problems,” replied Baldwin.

WKKBW David Baldwin is a north Buffalo resident.

On Tuesday, I asked Buffalo Police Chief of Detectives Craig Macy about troubles at the bar. He told me there was a shooting in June of 2021 and they've had multiple calls for incidents.

“So there is a previous shooting there. There is shots fired. There's been fights, things of that nature,” responded Macy.

WKBW

"Del's is a repeated offender of having very serious incidents there,” noted Joel Feroleto, Common Council Member, Delaware District. The bar is in Feroleto's District.

WKBW Buffalo Police cease sign closing bar.

“And it's just very, very, very upsetting to the neighbors to me to the business owners. It's a very strong-knit community and there's these problems are not happening and happening at any other establishment on Hertel Avenue,” Feroleto reflected.

Tuesday afternoon, Buffalo Police shut down the bar.

WKBW Joel Feroleto, Common Council Member, Delaware District.



“The Department of Permits and Inspections will have a hearing, an administrative hearing, where the owner of the establishment will be served. He will certainly be invited to attend the hearing the Buffalo Police Department will be there, and a decision will be made about the future of that establishment,” Feroleto explained

Some residents say when rowdy bar patrons leave these Hertel Avenue bars, fights end up spilling over into the Walgreens parking lot at the corner of Hertel and Parkside.

WKBW Hertel Avenue street sign.

"I’ve never witnessed anything that's happened in there. but I have noticed, you know, in the Walgreens parking lot, that things have happened in there, but, you know, you're in a party district and you know, things happen,” remarked Baldwin.

But bar owner John Daly tells me the deadly shooting in no way reflects his business and called it "senseless" however, there was no bar security.

WKBW Bar owner John Daly.

“What about security at your bar? Do you have help?” Buckley asked. “On busy nights we have someone checking ID you know, usually the bartenders' alternate watch check ID,” answered Daly.

Police continue their investigation. They say this was not a “random act” and the victim and suspect knew one another, but no arrest has been made as of Wednesday.