Buffalo Police are looking into a deadly overnight shooting.

This happened early Tuesday morning just after 1 on the 1500 block of Hertel Avenue.

Police say a man was struck by gunfire during a fight on the front patio of the Del Denby Tavern. The 46-year-old Buffalo man was taken to ECMC where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.