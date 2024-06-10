Buffalo man charged with murder in deadly shooting outside of Hertel Avenue bar

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The suspect in the deadly shooting outside a Hertel Avenue bar in May has been charged with murder.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 27-year-old William Quinones of Buffalo was arraigned Monday in State Supreme Court on an indictment charging him with one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He pleaded not guilty to both counts and is being held without bail.

Quiniones is accused of shooting and killing 46-year-old Madjid Elbert on May 7 outside of Del Denby Tavern on Hertel Avenue.

Police investigate deadly overnight shooting outside Del Denby Tavern in North Buffalo Police investigate deadly overnight shooting outside Del Denby Tavern in North Buffalo

Authorities at the time said that evidence showed Elbert knew his assailant and they had interacted earlier inside the bar.

Elbert was a chef who worked at numerous restaurants and establishments around Buffalo, including as a supervisor in the cafeteria at Erie County Medical Center and at the former Pano's on Elmwood Avenue.

His family said he dreamed of owning his own food truck one day.

His niece, Latryse Anderson, told 7 News last month that his family was devastated and they pleaded for the killer to turn himself in.

"You left a family hurt,” Anderson told 7 News. “We're mourning…we forgive you, just give us peace. Turn yourself in." 'Turn yourself in': Family of man killed outside of Hertel Avenue bar speaks out

Quinones is scheduled to return on July 12 for a pre-trial conference. He faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison if convicted of the highest charge.