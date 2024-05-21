'Turn yourself in': Family of man killed outside of Hertel Avenue bar speaks out

BUFFALO — Two weeks after 46-year-old Madjid Elbert was killed in a shooting outside a bar on Hertel Avenue, his family is speaking out.

"He just went out Monday night, left work, called a friend. Asked him to meet him out there to have a couple of beers…And he just never came back home,” said his niece, Latryse Anderson.



Police investigate deadly overnight shooting outside Del Denby Tavern in North Buffalo

His mother, Jacquelyn Langhorne, is still in shock.

"I keep looking for him to come in this door and say 'Mamoo!' and hug me,” Langhorne told 7 News.

Family members remembered Elbert for his caring and funny ways and his talent for cooking.

He was a chef who worked at restaurants all over Western New York, from the old Pano’s on Elmwood Avenue to Burning Buffalo and YOLO.

His son, Kenny Smith, who often worked alongside him as a dishwasher, recalled one of his specialties at Pano’s — salmon with asparagus and creamy mashed potatoes.

His mother recalled a delicious chocolate angel food cake he made for her recently, with strawberries and whipped cream.

“He knows I love chocolate,” Langhorne said.

"His dream was to get a food truck and create these special dishes,” Anderson said.

Anderson recalled a special moment, when Elbert walked her down the aisle when she got married. She said although he was technically her uncle, he was like a father to her.

"One of the happiest days of my life,” she said, pointing to a photograph of the two of them at her wedding.

His son, Kenny, the oldest of six, said his father was a great role model.

"He taught me everything that I know far as being a man,” he said.

The family called on the killer to do the right thing.

"You left a family hurt,” Anderson said. “We're mourning…we forgive you, just give us peace. Turn yourself in. Let us know why. What happened? If it was an accident, if it was a mistake, let us know something…May God be with them.”