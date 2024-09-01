'It's a kickoff to the season': 3rd annual Mafia Boat Parade takes over Buffalo's waterfront

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's the last Sunday of 2024 without NFL football and Bills Mafia is celebrating with the third annual Mafia Boat Parade.

This is exciting. It's a kickoff to the season, puts us in the spirit," said Teri LaMarti of South Buffalo.

Maki Becker Fans practiced the fight song as boats went by



Bills fans took over Buffalo's waterfront Sunday afternoon, showcasing decorated boats and, of course, their best Bills gear.

Spectators getting in on the action with a watch party at Canalside.

Proceeds from the event go to the Firefighter Arno Memorial Fund, the organization dedicated to honoring the memory of firefighter Jason Arno, who died in March of 2023.