Remembering a hero: How Buffalo is honoring fallen firefighter Jason Arno one year after his death

MARCH 1, 2023



It was one year ago when firefighters rushed to the scene of a four-alarm fire on Main Street in Buffalo's Historic Theatre District. By late afternoon we learned one firefighter had died. He was identified as 37-year-old Jason Arno; a husband, father and friend to many, stationed at Engine 2.

Remembering Jason Arno: Timeline of events for fallen hero

Nine days after Arno's death, thousands of people from all over the country gathered in Western New York to show their support for the fallen hero as he was laid to rest.



MARCH 1, 2024

On Friday, one year after Arno's tragic death, family and friends will gather once again to remember the fallen hero.

Arno with his daughter, Olivia

Main Street, between Tupper and Goodell/Edward will be closed Friday morning for a special Ceremony of Remembrance. The ceremony is taking place at 10 a.m. at the scene of the fire, 745 Main Street.



Before the ceremony, there will be a small procession to the site of the fire, led by Buffalo firefighters, from Engine Company 2 at 376 Virginia Street.

Engine Company 2, the fire house Jason Arno called home

HONORING ARNO

Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo says the city plans to put a permanent memorial on Main Street where Arno died battling the four-alarm blaze.

"At some point there will be something...some kind of structure there on main street," Renaldo tells 7 News Anchor Lia Lando.

"He was a natural leader number one. He had a servant's heart. He loved to serve people. He loved to serve his community and everything about him spoke volumes about the impact he would have had on the department and on the community."

ONE YEAR LATER: WHAT'S CHANGED?

One year after Arno's death, Buffalo's fire commissioner says changes have been made to keep the brave men and women safe. That includes the addition of a critical incident committee which meets quarterly.

What's changed since Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno's death

"What they're looking at is anything we can see that we can improve from tactical or operational standpoint," said Commissioner Renaldo.



Another change is the addition of thermal imaging on every firefighter. Renaldo says this will allow crews to identify areas of egress in case there needs to be an evacuation.

"We've gone as far as verifying everybody's portable radios by position. That means we can tell who that person is and what they're assigned to," Renaldo added.

The Fire Commissioner says Arno is constantly on his mind. "Always. This job is so inherently risky. Everyone knows that. Jason knew that."

Renaldo says while they have made some changes, they continue to look for more ways to improve the department and says it is the single most traumatic thing that can happen in any organization.

Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo

"Yeah, it's tough. it's hard to get our arms wrapped around it but we are... and we are looking at ways to move forward and make the department safer," said Renaldo.

Renaldo says he wants to thank the community for its ongoing support

and asks everyone to, "keep Jason and his family in your thoughts and prayers."