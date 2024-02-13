‘It’s low tech, but it's highly effective’: Keeping Buffalo Firefighters safe

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A potentially lifesaving gift is being delivered to Buffalo Firefighters courtesy of an organization with strong ties to the department.

In March 2023, Buffalo Firefighter Jason Arno died while battling a four-alarm fire on Main Street in Downtown Buffalo.

WKBW Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo speaks at news conference.

Since Arno’s tragic death, a foundation set up in his name, Firefighter Arno Memorial Foundation (FAM), has been working to improve lives in the communities he served.

7 New Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley explains how this latest donation will have an immediate impact on the safety of firefighters.

The Buffalo Professional Firefighters Local 282 wants to ensure firefighter safety.

The union is delivering the special ID accountability tags thanks to the generosity of the Firefighter Arno Memorial Foundation.

WKBW Christopher Whelan, president, of Local 282.

“We’re here today to roll out our collaboration between the FAM Foundation, Buffalo Professional Firefighters Local 282, and the Buffalo Fire Department Administration,” declared Christopher Whelan, president, Local 282.

The accountability tags are being donated to the men and women of the Buffalo Fire Department. The tags are made with reflective material that helps identify firefighters while they battle blazes. The tags will be placed on all self-contained breathing apparatuses and harnesses across the fire department, which will include land companies, arson investigators, and the training bureau.

“To help keep firefighters as safe as they possibly can, in a job that requires them to risk their life on a daily basis,” remarked James Fierro, president, FAM.

WKBW James Fierro, president, FAM.



According to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), accountability is the most common cause of firefighter injuries and deaths "in the line of duty."

Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo noted firefighting remains the "most dangerous profession in the world."

“But there's nothing more comforting, when you're in a fire, to look around and be able to see your fellow crew members or if you're an officer, you know, your crew itself – a lot of times you'll get radio transmissions from the division chief, talent chief, ‘hey, where's your crew’, is everyone accounted for — that kind of thing, with a quick glance you know, you could tell where everybody is, so accountability is number one on the fire ground,” explained Renaldo.

WKBW ID tags for firefighters.

The Buffalo Fire Union says this provides an added ability to identify firefighters or company if they get separated during a fire.

“If someone might not know what company or if they get separated from some of their members, they might see the reflective tag on the front or back of their SCBA. It’s low tech, but it's highly effective,” commented Tim Max, vice president, of Buffalo Professional Firefighters Union 282.

Max explained the material of the tags is heavy-duty rubber.

WKBW Arno's widow, Sara Tierney,

The Arno Foundation purchased about 200 sets of the tags. Each set includes a front and back tag. Arno's widow, Sara Tierney, appeared for the donation, bravely standing with fire leaders to help promote safety.

