‘It’s a horrible crime’: Targeted shooting in University District

"Very disconcerting"
WKBW
University District Common Council Member Rasheed Wyatt.
Posted at 5:10 PM, Sep 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-13 17:10:49-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Buffalo police are trying to track down a killer following the murder of a young man in the city’s University District.

Main Street in University District, Buffalo.

In the early morning hours Tuesday, a man was shot dead in the 3100 block of Main Street in what police are now saying was a targeted shooting.

“It’s a horrible crime and for this neighborhood, that doesn't see a lot of that, is very disconcerting,” replied Rasheed Wyatt, Buffalo Common Council Member, University District.

A small piece of crime tape is the only remaining sign of what happened here on Main Street near Custer Street just before 2 a.m. Tuesday.

A Buffalo police spokesman tells me a man, only identified as a 28-year-old, was shot and killed while sitting outside.

University District Council Member Wyatt tells me even though police say the man was targeted, he knows his community is very upset.

University District Council Member Rasheed Wyatt.

"Especially as we have students that are now here, so if there's a family, parent watching this, they're concerned about where's my child safe, but this is a safe neighborhood,” reflected Wyatt. “We’ve been told that crime is down but when something like this happens, you just like isn't really, you know, but again, I can assure people this is really a safe neighborhood and it's just an unfortunate incident."

I tried to talk to some business owners and residents, but they declined to go on camera saying they didn't want to be part of a negative story. They say they believe this is still a great neighborhood to live and work in.

Main Street in the University District.

“I just wanted people to know that this is a very tight-knit community, a very organized community, and so that's the plus of this is not something that happened to me the other day,” Wyatt responded. “It’s still a nice neighborhood, a great neighborhood to live in."

 

 

