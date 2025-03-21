‘It does cause a lot of anxiety’: WNY school leaders react to dismantling of Department of Education

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Western New York school leaders are waiting to see how President Trump’s executive order to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education could impact their districts and students.

24 hours after Trump signed an executive order to dismantle the department, school superintendents and administrators from more than 30 area school districts gathered in Buffalo for a professional development event.

7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley is giving a voice to some of those superintendents concerned about how all of this could affect their students.

“It does cause a lot of anxiety,” responded Brian Graham, superintendent, Grand Island School District.

Grand Island Superintendent Graham, who also serves as president of the Erie Niagara Schools Superintendents Association tells me it's a “huge concern” to hear the federal government wants to “dismantle” the Department of Education.

But so far, President Trump has promised not to disrupt Title I funds for low-income students and children with disabilities.

“At least all indications now, as of today, we don't expect to see a decrease or the elimination of those funds. But that's not to say in five months, six months, you know, another 12 months, that could be a reality,” Graham remarked.

Graham attended a leadership learning event Friday organized by his association along with Tony Day, executive director of the Western New York Education Service Council.

Day is also the former Sweet Home School District Superintendent. I asked him about his concerns about losing the Department of Education.

WKBW Tony Day, executive director of the Western New York Education Service Council.

“It’s kind of a challenging, daunting time because so much right now is unknown about how things will play out,” Day replied.

Day notes the Title I federal funding that supports underprivileged students started as the Elementary and Secondary Act of 1965.

“Especially in districts with higher-need student populations, will the money still be available to support those kids? – Unknown,” Day said.

“I did hear yesterday that there is no plan to alter title one, so that's the wait and see,” commented Sabatino Cimato, superintendent, Kenmore Tonawanda School District

WKBW Sabatino Cimato, superintendent, Kenmore Tonawanda School District

Kenmore Tonawanda Superintendent Cimato tells me right now he's not going to get “anxious” until changes are announced.

“Of course, when that's mentioned, it's a fear of the unknown, but we haven't been told anything is going to change yet, so we're keeping our eye on the prize, and that's educating our students to the best of our ability,” Cimato explained. “I give pause to have anxiety. I’ll wait to see what happens.”

While these school superintendents are still waiting to find out the fallout of losing the Department of Education, it would still require an act of Congress to approve it.

