'It's very scary day': WNY Education leaders brace for the dismantling of the U.S. Department of Education

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The clock is ticking as President Donald Trump moves forward with plans to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education, a move that has sparked uncertainty and concern with educators, students, and families who rely on federal education services.

Trump signed an executive order Thursday to officially start the process of "eliminating" the Department of Education.

This decision raises significant questions about the future of public education, financial aid programs, and essential services for students, particularly those from low-income families and children with disabilities.

"I think it's a very scary day here," said Anne Spisiak, CEO of the Beyond Support Network, an organization that provides educational services for children with disabilities.

WKBW Anne Spisiak, CEO of the Beyond Support Network.

With the dismantling of the Department of Education, Spisiak's school stands to lose critical federal funding, including Title I funds, which currently provide over $1 billion each year to New York State schools to support students from low-income families and children with special needs.

"We probably receive about $400,000 a year in Title I funding, but it all flows through the New York State Department of Education," Spisiak explained. "The biggest worry is that we don't know what will happen next. And the government doesn't know either."

One of the big concerns of eliminating the Department of Education is the potential disruption to college and university funding and student loans.

Nathan Daun-Barnett, Associate Dean for Faculty and Students at the University at Buffalo, is concerned this would complicate the distribution of federal financial aid, which many college students depend on to pay for tuition.

"It's really difficult to dismantle the entire department," Daun-Barnett said. "There are some checks in the system, but we need to see how this plays out. The biggest concern is the federal financial aid for post-secondary education, which is by its very nature, federal. If the department is eliminated, it's unclear where that responsibility will go and how it will be implemented."

WKBW Nathan Daun-Barnett, Associate Dean for Faculty and Students at the University at Buffalo.

"What happens to their student loans? What happens to financial aid?" I asked.

"I think likely what will happen is that these responsibilities will move to another department," Daun-Barnett responded. "But the issue is that there will be fewer checks on the authority of loan agencies, and that could disrupt the services students rely on."

WKBW Nathan Daun-Barnett, Associate Dean for Faculty and Students at the University at Buffalo.

While the executive order marks a step toward eliminating the Department of Education, it’s important to note that this process would require an act of Congress.

For now, educators hope crucial services and funding will not be harmed.

"We're living in a time of incredible uncertainty," said Daun-Barnett. "The impact on education could be far-reaching, and right now, no one really knows what will happen next."

"We've been instructing our staff and telling our families that we will continue our mission until we know otherwise," Spisiak said. "Until someone tells me our funding is cut, our school remains open for business."

With Congress still needing to act to fully eliminate the Department of Education, all eyes will remain on Washington in the coming months as this major shift unfolds.