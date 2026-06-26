'If I can do it, then anyone can': Teen run over by Buffalo city garbage truck graduates high school

More than a year and a half after a devastating accident, Klaw Rey left the hospital for the first time Thursday night to graduate from high school.

Rey was walking to the bus stop on his way to Da Vinci High School in October 2024 when he was run over by a garbage truck. He suffered catastrophic injuries that forever changed his life. One leg was amputated at the hip. He was left paralyzed from the waist down. And he's endured more than 20 surgeries.

He has remained at Erie County Medical Center and ECMC's Terrace View Long Term Care facility ever since.

WATCH: Buffalo teen who was paralyzed after he was struck by a city garbage truck shares his story

Buffalo teen who was paralyzed after he was struck by a city garbage truck shares his story

But through it all, he kept up with his studies.

On Thursday evening, Rey surprised his classmates when he appeared on stage to accept his diploma. He then gave a short speech.

"Class of 2026, congratulations to all of you. It's been a tough road but with the support of my family I was able to make it through. If I can do it, then anyone can do it. I hope I aspire to keep going and never give up on life," Rey said.

Rey still has a long road to recovery. He is not yet ready to return home, but a GoFundMe has been set up to help him and his family.

The goal is to create an ADA compliant house for him to live in once he's able to leave the hospital.

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