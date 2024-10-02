17-year-old seriously injured after being hit by City of Buffalo garbage truck

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 17-year-old Buffalo teenager has serious injuries after being hit by a City of Buffalo garbage truck Wednesday morning.

It all happened just before 8:20 a.m. Wednesday on 14th and Rhode Island Street.

Buffalo Police said the truck backed up and hit the 17-year-old. The boy was taken by ambulance with serious injuries to Oishei Children's Hospital.

A witness told 7 News that the truck backed up at a high rate of speed.

The accident remains under investigation. 7 News is at the scene working to learn more.