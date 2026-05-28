Buffalo teen who was paralyzed after he was struck by a city garbage truck shares his story

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On the morning of October 2, 2024, Klaw Reh's life changed forever. Reh, who was 17 years old at the time, was run over twice by a City of Buffalo garbage truck when he was walking to school.

Reh lost his left leg, which was removed above the hip. He is paralyzed from the waist down. He had to have a kidney removed. And he’s undergone more than 20 surgeries.

On Thursday, I had the chance to meet Reh, who is now 18, and he shared his story.

"I walked down my block, and I saw this garbage truck," Reh said.

The driver of the garbage truck drove in reverse in the wrong direction on Rhode Island Street, a one-way street, and ran over Reh twice.

"I was dragged along the tires, and it felt like you can't breathe," Reh said.

He still has not been able to go home from the hospital. He is recovering at ECMC Terrace View, where his family members have been taking turns staying with him.

"It feels really lonely. I want to be able to see my siblings at home," Reh said.

Kristen Martinez, the director of rehab at Terrace View, said Reh's injury is life-changing and she's been working with Reh's family and a construction company on a plan to create an ADA-compliant residence for when he is ready to go home.

"He needs a home that's fully adapted," Martinez said. "That means down to where the light switches are in his home. He's gonna need a mechanical lift that can take him to his bathroom to get him in a tub or get him in the shower.

"All the way down to that same lift to hopefully be able to take it into his bedroom or to let him sit in the living room with his family to be able to enjoy a movie night or a game night. He needs all of that.”

Gene Tundo's company, Tundo Construction, is working with the family and Terrace View on the project.

"He's a great kid...for somebody to have gone through such a traumatic event, it's kind of inspiring to see," Tundo said.

"I'm excited," Reh said. "Just live as how I was before."

Through all this, Reh has kept up with school. He's about to graduate, and he's thinking about going to his graduation ceremony.

"The students, they want to see me there, but at the same time, I'm kind of not comfortable showing myself out there," Reh said.

Reh's family has started a GoFundMe to raise $70,000, which will be used to cover the cost of putting in a wheelchair ramp and making the home accessible.

You can find the GoFundMe here.