"I want to do something positive': 20 Western New Yorkers sign up to help the Red Cross

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several Western New Yorkers are now ready to work as shelter volunteers, thanks to a training program put on by the American Red Cross.

"Especially with these past two hurricanes, I just feel I want to do something positive," said Sue Hilts, a trainee.

Our region's chapter hosted a volunteer boot camp at its headquarters on Delaware Avenue on Saturday.

Those who attended are now trained to work in Red Cross shelters and could soon be deployed to work in shelters set up across the southeast after hurricanes Helene and Milton.

"We're looking at multiple families out there that are all suffering and they need alleviation from that suffering," Dennis Scott, American Red Cross Regional Training Program Lead. "We can't give them everything, but what can promise them is that while you're under our care, we're going to do everything we can to help you recover.

Tony Jones Scott presenting to trainees



They expect to have shelters open in the southeast through the start of 2025.

"To do something that's helpful with love that's what's important and that's why I signed up," said Hilts.

For more information on volunteer opportunities, click here.