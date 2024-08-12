'I think people are hopeful': Family parishes present counter proposals to Diocese of Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Diocese of Buffalo's Road to Renewal program continues moving forward.

The diocese announced in late May it would close 34 percent of 160 parishes due to a significant priest shortage, declining mass attendance, and financial pressure from bankruptcy.

Over the next two weeks, family parishes are presenting counter-proposals to the diocese's recommendations.

“We're beholden to the decision of the diocese,” replied Nandor Forgach, parishioner, St. Benedict Church.

WKBW Nandor Forgach, parishioner, St. Benedict Church.

Forgach is a parishioner at St. Benedict Church in Eggerstville, one of the churches slated to close.

30 of the 36 parish families in the diocese are making their case with counter proposals as to why some churches should stay open.

Over the next two weeks parish leaders and trustees are appearing at the Catholic Center in downtown Buffalo to make their plea.

"And the families will have one hour to present any counter-proposal they have to the diocese,” explained Joe Martone, communications director.

WKBW Catholic Center in Downtown Buffalo

The meetings kicked off on Monday. I watched as some of those parish leaders left the catholic center.

WKBW Priest and parish leaders are leaving the Catholic Center on Monday.

All declined interviews. However, the diocese communication director was willing to answer my questions.

“Are you all surprised at how many counter-proposals came back?” I asked.

“We were encouraged actually, because this was a period now that we have the resources of the diocese and people not only donated their time, what their resources over a period of time that we want all that they can bring to us to make so that we can make the best decisions for the future,” responded Martone.

WKBW Joe Martone, communications director, Buffalo Diocese.

“Unless they can come to the table with something that makes financial sense for the diocese, is it kind of futile at this point?” I questioned.

“Eileen, it's not only financial consideration. There's strategic considerations as to what certain recommendations were made because of the dearth of priests within the diocese. We have to make sure that our manpower fits that family, and we can't have, unfortunately, in excess of parishes that priests can man,” answered Martone.

WKBW St. Benedict Church in Eggerstville.

"That cloud is always there, but I think people are hopeful,” Forgach noted.

Forgach tells me his parish family will present their counter-proposal on Friday.

“All we know is that our trustees have been working very diligently for the last couple of months now putting together a proposal that fits our family’s needs,” Forgach remarked.

The diocese tells me Bishop Michael Fisher is attending the counter-proposal meetings.

WKBW A priest heading into the Catholic Center in downtown Buffalo.

Counter-proposal meetings will continue through August 22. The final recommendations will be reviewed by the diocesan Presbyteral Council and approved before the final recommendations are submitted.

The Presbyteral Council is scheduled to meet on August 27. A final decision on the closings will be revealed in the first week of September.