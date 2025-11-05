'I just want to help people': Buffalo fitness trainer to walk 100,000 steps to help families in need

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — One Western New Yorker is turning his passion for fitness into a mission to feed families this Thanksgiving.

Marty Kretz, owner of MBody Health and Fitness, is organizing the “Pavement to Plates” fundraiser, a one-day challenge to walk 100,000 steps, nearly 50 miles, on November 23. His goal is to raise funds and awareness for FeedMore Western New York, which provides meals and nutritional support to families across Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus counties.

“I got into what I do training-wise because I enjoy helping people,” Kretz said. “So this is just another way for me to do that...to get some attention for FeedMore Western New York and help them out.”

Kretz has already raised more than $500 and hopes to grow that total before the big day. He’s inviting others to get involved by donating, sharing information, or joining him for part of the walk. Sponsors and participants will receive recognition, and there are incentives for donations, including T-shirts.

Collin Bishop, FeedMore WNY, Chief Communication Officer, says Marty’s effort comes at a crucial time.

“Right now we’re seeing an increase in the number of people who need nutritional assistance across our four-county service area,” said Bishop. “The smallest thing makes a huge difference; it doesn’t have to be a big donation. Everybody in our community has the ability to do something like this and make a huge difference.”

Kretz hopes his steps will inspire others to take action, proving that even the smallest gestures can lead to big impact.

If you’d like to donate, sponsor or participate in the “Pavement to Plates” walk, visit the website here.

You can find additional food resources across Western New York here.