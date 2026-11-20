BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo's interim school superintendent says school board members are back to the drawing board after they rejected a closure plan Wednesday, warning that the "clock is ticking" for a new plan to close and reconfigure schools.

Interim Buffalo School Superintendent Dr. Ebony Prophet-Bullock met with reporters Friday at City Hall after the board voted the latest proposal down.

WATCH: 'I don't want to bankrupt our district': Buffalo Public School District back to the drawing board on closures

'I don't want to bankrupt our district': Buffalo Public School District back to the drawing board on closures

The district was criticized for revising the plan at the last minute. The proposal would have closed up to five schools and relocated others. But the district said it must close some schools as it faces major fiscal troubles.

Despite the rejected vote, Prophet-Bullock said she and her nine-member board are one team.

"This is not an issue of their backbone. This is not an issue of their courage," Prophet-Bullock stated. "Wednesday was not a happy time for them, and they struggled. They did.”

WKBW Buffalo School Board.

Chief Financial Officer Jim Barnes laid out the stakes for the district's finances.

"If we don't close schools and we don't take other actions, it's going to be a $100 million deficit," Barnes explained.

The superintendent said she is determined to avoid the worst-case scenario.

"I don't want to bankrupt the city. I don't want to bankrupt our district," Prophet-Bullock said.

WKBW Buffalo Public School District banner.

There is word the Buffalo Fiscal Stability Authority could impose a hard control board on the district. I asked the superintendent about that possibility.

"If it does happen, the team and I, my board team and my cabinet team, we move forward with pulling together and making the best decisions we can for the district," Prophet-Bullock responded.

"Another set of eyes is always good. It could only help us, and this is not just our current school board. The Buffalo Board of Education has been in dysfunction for decades, and I want the public to know that this just didn't happen overnight," remarked Erik Bohen, Park District School Board Member.

WKBW Erik Bohen, Park District School Board Member.

Bohen voted against the plan but tells me he is ready to figure out a new plan.

"We're back to the drawing board, and since day one, I always thought we do need to close schools because of this financial problem that we're in. However, I didn't agree with the process of what happened with the latest school closure plan, all the last few ones," Bohen said.

WKBW Buffalo Public School.

Any major changes must be submitted to the state by March 1. When asked, the superintendent promised no new schools would be added to the closure list.

"I don't want people to worry that new schools are going to come out of the woodwork," Prophet-Bullock answered.

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