'I don't blame the city': Police and city crews clear out homeless encampment in Downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Buffalo Police and city crews cleared out a homeless encampment in Downtown Buffalo on Wednesday afternoon.

It was the same encampment in Downtown Buffalo at the Fireman’s Park on South and North Divisions Streets that we told you about Tuesday, where several tents were set up by the homeless. 'I do what I can': Addressing homelessness in Western New York

“I’ve never seen the tents like that before,” remarked Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia.

Police and city crews showed up Wednesday morning asking people to remove their tents and belongings. Gramaglia tells me they've been discussing how to deal with encampments for several weeks.

“Recently you had the Supreme Court decision that gives us even more of the authority to do that,” explained Gramaglia.

But the police warned everyone on Tuesday that they would need to leave by Wednesday, so it wouldn't be an abrupt removal.

WKBW Commissioner Gramaglia, Buffalo Police Department.

“Our district chief and the behavioral health team members went over there. They engaged. They spoke with people that were over there. They let them know that we were coming back. They had also talked to them about services,” described Gramaglia. “You don't want to just send the police in there, kick everybody out, and say you got to go. we want to bring in the right. the right staff, the right support.”

The Department of Public Works, parks and sanitation crews assisted in helping the homeless remove their items and then clean up.

WKBW Buffalo Police at the park Wednesday morning to break down the encampment.

On Tuesday, when I was at the park there were at least two dozen tents and camps set up and that’s when I talked to Allen Putnam.

WKBW Allen Putnam, homeless.

"I do what I can day by day to try and get by and there's no help. There's no help,” replied Putnam.



“In Erie County, we're at the top of the nation for taking care of our people. they've won awards for it,” noted Will Marcy of the Kenmore Alliance Church, which assists the homeless.

WKBW Will Marcy, homeless advocate.

“Are you angry that the police shut it down?” I asked.

"The city is going to do with the city is going to do and we're just what makes it difficult is now there are 25 people we don't know what they are, so if they were in process, we'll have to spend some time finding where they are and where they've gone to, so I don't blame the city,” remarked Marcy.

Marcy tells me there is helping to get people in need housed, but it does take time.

WKBW The homeless encampment was cleared out Wednesday.

“It’s just a waiting list based on your personal vulnerability, your health and whatnot, and how long you've been outside,” Marcy explained.

But even after police and crews conducted the removal, one man returned to the park and back on a bench.

WKBW Hours after police cleared the park, one man returned.

The police commissioner also told me they are concerned about anyone who is bringing the homeless tents.

“Information came to us that a few people from the suburbs were coming down here and bringing tents. They were actually providing these resources for them and although you think you're helping, you or not, so please don't bring those resources down here. Don't bring tents,” declared Gramaglia.