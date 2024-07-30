‘I do what I can’: Buffalo’s homeless created downtown encampment

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — More and more cities, like Buffalo, are experiencing homeless encampments. Some are causing difficult conditions, like in the City of Jamestown, where leaders declared a state of emergency.

But in the Queen City, there are much smaller encampments. 7News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley talked to one of the city’s homeless members about his situation.

WKBW A homeless encampment in downtown Buffalo.

"I do what I can, day by day, to try and get by,” remarked Allen Putnam, homeless in Buffalo.

31-year-old Putman is among Buffalo's homeless population, who set up encampments at Firemen's Park in downtown Buffalo, an area bounded by South and North Division and Ellicott streets.

WKBW Allen Putnam is homeless in Buffalo.

“Are you surprised at how many others are in the situation you're in?” Buckley asked. “I am surprised, yes. Everybody out here cares for each other. Like if anybody out here has an extra sandwich to give when somebody's hungry, they will give it away. We all look out for each other, but it's not ideal,” replied Allen.

According to the City Mission, 6,375 people right here in Western New York are facing homelessness.

But encampments, like one in downtown Buffalo these are a big concern for city leaders fearing it could harm the quality of life.

WKBW Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

"Cleanliness, health — is certainly a concern,” declared Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown. “Oftentimes, when these things occur, it can become unsanitary. It can create certain health situations that are concerning for the public.”

I caught up with Mayor Brown to ask him about the situation. He tells me the city is “on top of it.”

Mayor Brown also said the city and Buffalo police have repeatedly cleared out homeless encampments, but they keep returning. Brown noted some of the camps are set up on county or state property — making it difficult for the city to keep up with this problem.

WKBW A homeless encampment in downtown Buffalo.

“I do pay close attention to it. I talked to the Buffalo Police Department, our behavioral health team, frequently. I talked to state and county about this issue, so we're all aware of it,” Brown replied.

You may have also noted encampments under bridges throughout sections of Buffalo, under the 33 downtown, near the I-190, and along some areas of Michigan, Virginia, Tupper, and Exchange.

“There are housing options for people in the city. Some people choose to be un-housed. These are complicated issues, with substance abuse with mental health, and other factors that go into it,” Mayor Brown explained.

WKBW Homeless items are packed under an off-ramp of the 33 in downtown Buffalo.

The mayor also stated that there are “resources at other levels of government and in the private marketplace to assist with jobs.

“But they're not out here doing anything for any of us. So, I’m sitting here with no id no job, no, no place to stay, no nothing,” remarked Putnam.

Putnam has been homeless most of his adult life and tells me he has tried to live at shelters, but it has not worked for him and he has trouble getting a job.

WKBW Homeless items are packed under an off-ramp of the 33 in downtown Buffalo.

"Any job I try to get wants a mailing address and they want to see ID and I don't have either of those things like I’m not, I can't tell somebody that I mail it to the tent,” described Putnam.

"We ask people to do the right thing and to not congregate in places, not to encamp in places. It's not what the public wants,” commented Mayor Brown.



