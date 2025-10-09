‘Humility’: New men’s shelter, Build Promise provides Amy’s Place of Hope in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A new shelter designed to address Buffalo's growing homelessness crisis opened Thursday on the city's East Side, marking a significant milestone in the Build Promise initiative.

Amy's Place of Hope, a men's shelter and health center, held its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sycamore Street across from St. Luke's Mission of Mercy.

The facility provides 96 beds for homeless men along with comprehensive services including showers, laundry facilities, hair care and medical care.

"We'll be able to offer everything from mental health services to peer services to medical services to job training here," explained Sam DiVincenzo, executive director of Build Promise. “Emergency beds for men. We'll have all this. We have the VA hospital. The DMV has committed to being here to help everybody with a driver's license. The Erie County Department of Social Services – never before have they been in a satellite building."

The shelter honors the legacy of Amy Betros, co-founder of St. Luke's Mission of Mercy, who died unexpectedly this past spring.

Betros and her co-founder, Norm Paolini, who also passed away, worked tirelessly to help those in need throughout Buffalo.

The project began with a $1 million donation from Bill and Jane Greene and their family.

"We're so very honored to be able to support Amy's vision and mission and what she had planned," Jennifer Greene remarked. "We're just happy to be able to support her legacy."

Caitlin Greene added her appreciation for the community support.

"It's amazing to see all these people come together to support Amy and what she saw for the East Side," Caitlin Greene said.

DiVincenzo became emotional when I asked him about his role in continuing Betros' mission.

"The first thing that comes to mind is humility," DiVincenzo replied. "To have been picked to do this, it's amazing. My task is huge. It's heavy, but I have such great support; our goal is to help everybody.”

St. Luke’s helped Frank Rodriguez, who was homeless just two years ago, was able to get his life on track after Amy brought him into the mission community. He knows how important this new shelter will be to other homeless men.

“I've been there. I’ve worn those shoes, and I understand the pain. I understand the pain they go through because I went through that pain and suffering,” Rodriguez reflected.

Jericho Road and BestSelf Behavioral Health will also partner with Build Promise to provide services at the new center.

The facility represents a collaborative effort involving numerous individual donors, businesses, and foundations. St. Luke's continues to seek community support to maintain these essential services for neighbors in need.

