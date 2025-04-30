‘A joyful woman’: Leader of St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy in Buffalo dies

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A pillar on Buffalo's east side, Amy Betros, a co-founder of St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy, has died at the age of 71. Betros passed away early Wednesday morning.

Photo from St. Luke's webpage Amy Bestros, co-founder of St. Luke's Mission of Mercy.

Betros' unexpected death has shocked the community she served and beyond.

"I don’t call her Amy – she’s grandma. We all call her grandma,” declared Charlene Mallory, missionary, St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy.

WKBW Charlene Mallory, missionary, St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy.

Just like a grandma, Betros spread her love and faith to help those in need at St. Luke’s on Walden Avenue in the city’s east side.

"She taught me a lot. I learned a lot from her and grew a lot from her, and watched her personality. She was just full of joy,” reflected Mallory.

WKBW St. Luke's.

"As you can see around here, there's so much of her work that must continue, not only her work, but the work of the co-founder, with her Norm Paolini, who died seven years ago this very day, also at the age of 71 as Amy,” remarked Father Paul Seil. “She owned a restaurant before she went into this. She sold the restaurant, had a conversion, sold the restaurant, and bought this place, and just started feeding people.”

WKBW Father Paul Seil.

Roman Catholic Priest Father Paul Seil moved into St. Luke's earlier this year when he retired and is saddened by her death.

"It hasn't set in. I think for most of us, that she's really gone because she was around this past week, and she was very vibrant. went to a party for Father Bill Quinlivan’s 30th anniversary just last night. And then today, she's gone,” Father Paul commented. “I remember, when I first came here, one of the Stations of the Cross was not there. It wasn't up on the wall, and it was the one where Jesus is condemned, and she said, ‘We don't have that one here, because no one is condemned at St. Luke's Mission of Mercy’. It was just something.”

WKBW Amy Bestros speaking in a video clip.

"Sometimes we don't see any results for our kindness, our mercy, but know that God takes it and uses it all,” Betros stated in a video posted on St. Luke’s webpage.

Last year Betros celebrated the 30th anniversary of St. Luke’s, but across from the main building, her legacy will live on with a brand-new housing.

“There's a house for men being built across the street that's going to house about 80 guys when it's finished,” Father Paul pointed out.

WKBW New housing for St. Luke's.

“It just really leaves a hole in your heart,” replied Dan Lukasik.

Buffalo Lawyer Dan Lukasik is a volunteer at St. Luke's and formed a friendship with Betros.

WKBW Buffalo Lawyer Dan Lukasik is a volunteer at St. Luke's.

“Just such a loving, warm presence. She really anchored that community,” Lukasik.

I’ve been told that Betros has operated St. Luke’s solely on donations and her very deep faith in God.

"She was always praying, always and depending upon people’s generosity,” Lukasik.

"I share in the sadness at the sudden death of Amy Betros of St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy. Amy and the late Norm Paolini, co-founders of St. Luke’s, were the living embodiment of the image of Jesus’ parable in St. Matthew’s Gospel: “For I was hungry, and you gave Me something to eat; I was thirsty, and you gave Me something to drink; I was a stranger, and you invited Me in,

naked, and you clothed Me; I was sick, and you visited Me; I was in prison, and you came to

Me.”



Amy’s care and concern for all along with her ministry and presence on the East Side of Buffalo is a great loss. She never wavered from her trust in the Lord and I join the St. Luke’s Mission Community, Catholics and non-Catholics throughout Western New York who experienced Amy’s love and compassion in praying for her and asking the Lord to comfort all who will miss her.



May she rest in the Lord’s peace."



Most Rev. Michael W. Fisher

Bishop of Buffalo





“She was a wonderful woman. She gave up everything to come and run this place to take care of all of the homeless people and take care make sure they got clothes and food,” Mallory recalled.

Photo from St. Luke's Facebook page. Amy Betros on Ash Wednesday.

"How will you remember Amy?” Buckley asked. “I remember Amy with a smile on her face – a smile – a joyful woman,” responded Mallory. “She's gone with the lord, but she's here in spirit.

