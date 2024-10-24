'He was my soul': One year after triple shooting on I-190, a mother mourns the loss of her son

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It was one year ago on October 26 that gunfire rang out on I-190 in the middle of the day.

Three men were shot, among them was 22-year-old Keyshawn Gault, a Buffalo Sewer Authority worker.

His killing remains unsolved. His mother is still seeking justice.

"He was the path maker, the game changer...He was my soul," his mother, Angel DuBose, told me.

"He was such a pure soul. He touched everyone he was around. You'd never see him angry, because he wanted to see everybody succeed," Gault's aunt said on the day of his funeral. 'He was such a pure soul:' Funeral held for victim of I-190 shooting

At about 11:20 a.m. Oct. 26, 2023, Gault was riding in a sewer authority pickup truck with two co-workers. They were headed to lunch as they traveled south on I-190.

Just a little south of the Peace Bridge, someone from a black Jeep Grand Cherokee opened fire on them. Gault was the only one killed.

DuBose said she often drives up and down I-190.

"I felt my son's spirit there because it's where he made his transition," DuBose said. "But I'm not understanding why or how there's no justice."

She's hoping that a $7,500 reward from Crime Stoppers might convince someone out there who knows something to come forward.

Me: "What is your message to the person who knows?"

Dubose: "Say something. You will be rewarded...You will be gratefully and heavily rewarded because this was a pure soul."

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the shooting to reach out to Crime Stoppers WNY.

Confidential tips can be made by calling 716-867-6161 or by downloading the Crime Stoppers mobile app by searching for "Buffalo Tips" for both iPhone and Android phones.