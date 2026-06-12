BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Governor Kathy Hochul was at the Buffalo Museum of Science on Friday and discussed regional investments in cities like Buffalo and affordability for families.

Hochul said it is time to fight against what she called “chaos” in Washington, using her Buffalo visit to tout her own budget success and saying her policies will help families deal with rising costs.

"It's impossible for homeowners, and businesses, and delivery services just to keep up with all these costs that no one could have foreseen," Hochul said.

The governor said all five of her top budget priorities — which she acknowledged many predicted would fail — were passed.

"I will say out of my top five priorities — that were told many were dead on arrival in Albany, because they were just too hard. We got every single one of them done, and I am proud. We launched it right here in WNY," Hochul said.

WATCH: Governor Hochul touts state budget affordability relief in Buffalo

Governor Hochul touts state budget affordability relief while in Buffalo

Hochul said the new state budget will make childcare, housing, and car insurance more affordable and provide utility rebates.

"We're done paying for CEOs, lavish trips, and bonuses, utility insurance companies. We're not paying for that anymore," Hochul said.

I asked the governor about the state's rebate checks for residents, ranging from $150 to $200 for those who qualify. She said she knows "it's not everything" but wanted to provide something.

"I feel for these families," Hochul replied.

WKBW Governor Kathy Hochul responding to 7 News Reporter Eileen Buckley.

The governor also addressed criticism that the rebate amounts are insufficient.

"For those who think it's not enough, something is something, and people are grateful to have that," Hochul said. "We also have a ratepayer protection plan — give a whole host of ideas and reforms to go to the utility companies and tell them they have to do more to reduce the rates, or at least stabilize them"

WKBW Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan with Governor Kathy Hochul.

The governor also announced millions in new investments for four cities. Buffalo is receiving a total of $231 million in state support, including $70 million in state aid, to address its deficit.

Jamestown received $10 million for downtown revitalization. The villages of Falconer and Hamburg were each awarded $4.5 million in state grants.

The governor also pointed out the higher amounts of families facing food insecurity and announced $24 million for FeedMore WNY to fully fund its expansion project.

Hochul is expected to return to Western New York on June 23 for the opening of the new Bills stadium in Orchard Park.

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