FeedMore WNY celebrates placing final beam at new facility in Hamburg

HAMBURG, NY (WKBW) — A major milestone was reached on Wednesday in the construction of FeedMore Western New York's new facility as crews placed the final beam on the organization's future home on Camp Road in Hamburg.

The new, nearly 198,000 square foot facility will house a larger warehouse and commissary with expanded space for workplace development.

Before the beam was placed, community members were invited to sign their names, becoming part of Feedmore Western New York's future.

"This is not a luxury for FeedMore Western New York, it's an absolute necessity and will allow us to serve our neighbors not just today but for generations to come," Catherine Shick of FeedMore WNY said.

The expanded facility addresses growing food insecurity in the region, according to Shick.

"The size is needed because the need is so great," Shick said. "Last year, we served nearly 166,000 individuals throughout Erie, Niagara, Cattaraugus, and Chautauqua County. That was a 16% increase in just one year, and within three years, it was nearly a 50% increase. So we know that the need is growing."

Earlier this month, 7 News reported the cost of the project is estimated at $110 million, with $85 million already raised through government funding and private donations. FeedMore still needs $24 million to complete the project.

FeedMore Western New York hopes to open the new facility in the second half of 2026.

