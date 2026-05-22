BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — I was invited for a one-on-one, exclusive interview with Governor Hochul to talk strictly about the waterfront.

Hochul is pushing to expand Buffalo's waterfront development beyond its newly renovated harbor, calling for mixed-income housing and a focus on struggling downtown properties.

WATCH: Governor Hochul outlines vision for Buffalo's waterfront in exclusive interview

Governor Hochul outlines vision for Buffalo's waterfront in exclusive interview

We spoke at Buffalo Harbor State Park, which recently completed a nearly $50 million upgrade. The park features a massive stainless-steel Buffalo sculpture as its centerpiece.

The waterfront redevelopment effort dates back to a landmark 2008 settlement with the New York State Power Authority — a 50-year deal between the city and NYPA that provided $279 million to recreate the waterfront. Hochul has accelerated that funding and is now focused on ongoing development.

Governor Hochul said she believes housing belongs on the waterfront, as long as public access is protected.

"I really think there has to be housing down here. I mean, in the right space, not compromising what's available to the public, I would never do that," she said. "This is incredible, and I think we could find a way to get mixed-level housing, making sure that we protect the integrity of the property. But any other city would have housing on the waterfront, any other city."

WKBW Governor Kathy Hochul.

A major milestone is coming next week when a cruise ship will dock in Buffalo for the first time. When asked how quickly the cruise ship initiative came together, Hochul explained how it started.

"They're starting this next week. We're going to have 138 people coming on a cruise ship that never would have stopped in Buffalo, and was never on their destination list. It was not a port of call until I said, 'Why not Buffalo? Why not Buffalo?' And they said, 'All right, we'll take a look at it'," Hochul said.

The state is looking to build a welcome center for visitors and hopes to expand the port by 2027 to handle even larger ships.

WKBW Cruise ship renderings.

The conversation also turned to the struggles facing downtown Buffalo. I asked whether continued waterfront investment is "fair" to residents living in poverty while areas like the East Side continue to decline. Governor Hochul pushed back.

"I invested far more in the East Side of Buffalo than anything near this, far more. Since I've been governor, the investments have been extraordinary in rebuilding neighborhoods, streetscapes, community centers, parks, as well as housing that's affordable," she said. "So, we're not done. We never said we're done, and I want people from the East Side of Buffalo to find their way here as well. This is their park."

WKBW

She also addressed stalled projects, including an abandoned downtown hotel and the long-delayed Sinatra Building. I asked her how she can continue building up the waterfront without taking care of struggling downtown Buffalo.

"I'm so frustrated with the Sinatra Building that's not done, housing that should have been done years ago, and we're pushing on this, making sure that they get that done as soon as possible. I'm tired, I'm tired of waiting. I've said that before, so I'm gonna be focusing on downtown and how I can help the city," answered Hochul.

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