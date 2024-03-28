First Look: New '42 North at the Flats' set to open in Buffalo's Theatre District on Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Get ready Downtown Buffalo, here comes 42 North Brewing Company.

The stunning new "42 North at the Flats" is set to open this Friday at 674 Main Street, right in the heart of Buffalo's Theatre District.

7 News Anchor Jeff Russo toured the space in December when it was still under construction and he was invited back again to tour the new taproom before the opening.

"We are just so bullish on the Theatre District," said John Cimperman, Co-Founder of 42 North Brewing Company. "We are really bullish on Shea's and Town Ballroom, and our new neighbors here at Electric City. We hope to draft off of that energy and bring more people to Main Street."

Located only steps from Shea's Performing Arts Center and inside the historic Wurlitzer Flats Building, the new "42 North at the Flats" is the newest location for East Aurora's 42 North Brewing Company.

The new taproom offers a full bar, seating for 90, and a state-of-the-art kitchen making it a perfect place to stop before or after a nearby show.

"Our East Aurora vibe is very rustic, more of a Colorado vibe, which is awesome," said Cimperman. "The vibe here has to compliment more so the energy of the theatre district. That's more Roaring Twenties and kind of that pre-prohibition vibe, so I think we've really complimented it."

On the carefully decorated walls, you will find historic pictures and murals of Downtown Buffalo and a classic 1936 Wurlitzer Juke Box, paying homage to the Wurlitzer Company.

"We touch on a lot of history. This is a really great place to hang out, but I also love telling stories on the walls here on what Main Street was, and what Main Street can be, and a cool connection on the history between East Aurora and Downtown," said Cimperman.

Fat Bob's Smokehouse is the culinary partner of the new taproom and will be offering a shareable menu, but at the core of 42 North's mission is the craft beer which will be well represented.

"We have 16 draft lines, we are at all times going to have our latest and greatest beers on draft here," said Cimperman, who added that he plans to invite other craft local breweries to showcase their beers.

"42 North at the Flats" will also offer cocktails and wine produced only in New York State.

"We see that as a positive," said Cimperman. "There are plenty of places to go on Main Street and have a Jack Daniels or a Tito's but we want to focus on people like Buffalo Distilling and Hartman's Distilling to make sure their products are showcased."

So if you're looking for a new place for a beer and a bite to eat, the new "42 North at the Flats" is ready to welcome you with open arms.

"This is an opportunity to bring our brand and our experience downtown, and we have a chance to interact with new customers as well," said Cimperman. "We are here to collaborate with the other venues, there's great energy on Main Street. There are great restaurants and bars already, let's bring more people to the district and help raise all boats."

"42 North at the Flats" will open Friday, March 29th at 4 pm. The taproom will be open on Saturday, March 30th at noon.