'Want to be part of the vibrancy': 42 North Brewing Company closes in on opening in Downtown Buffalo taproom

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's the next chapter for 42 North Brewing Company.

The East Aurora staple is bringing its celebrated approach to craft beer to Downtown Buffalo with work well underway on a second location set for 674 Main Street inside the historic Wurlitzer Flats Building.

The new taproom will be branded as "42 North at the Flats" and is tentatively scheduled to open sometime in February 2024.

WKBW '42 North at the Flats' will be the second location for the brewing company. The new taproom at 674 Main Street hopes to open in February of 2024.

Rob Neves 42 North Brewing Company's second location will be located just steps away from Shea's Performing Arts Center in Downtown Buffalo's Theater District

"We just want to be part of the vibrancy and bring people to the city," says John Cimperman, Founder of 42 North Brewing Company, who gave 7 News a 'First Look' at the new taproom. "Town Ballroom is right across the street, Shea's is next door which are both iconic venues. We just thought it was really great, you know, that we could be part of the new energy down here. "

To do that, the carefully designed tap room will include 3000 square feet of space with a large bar, plenty of room for communal tables, a performance stage, and of course the beer, which will be produced at the East Aurora location and brought into the city.

"We are going to feature a lot of our core beers, but we are also going to feature a lot of our barrel-aged and limited-release beers here as well. So people will be able to, you know, have everything they know," says Cimperman.

Rob Neves - WKBW The second location for 42 North Brewing Company will include 3000 square feet of space with a large bar, plenty of room for communal tables, and a performance stage.

Bammel Architects A look at the plans for the bar at the new 42 North at the Flats

The new location will also include a full kitchen featuring a menu from Fat Bob's.

"It's going to be much more than barbecue," said Cimperman. "It's going to cater to the clientele of the Theater District. They shared with us a menu last week, which was unbelievable. So the place is really going to focus on craft beer and artisan food. A place where people can come before a show, or where people can pop in after a show,"

The art and decor inside the new taproom will pay homage to the historic nature of the Wurlitzer Flats building which was constructed in 1895. Wurlitzer jukeboxes which date back to the 1930s will be on display.

Rob Neves John Cimperman, Founder of 42 North Brewing Company, shows off some of the classic Wurlitzer jukeboxes that will be part of the decor at the new taproom.

"There are 40-foot ceilings and all the original architecture and ornamentation that we are working to bring back to life here," says Cimperman.

It's a recipe that Cimperman believes will create an atmosphere and community feel that fans of 42 North Brewing have grown to love.

Rob Neves Construction on the bar continues inside the second taproom for 42 North Brewing Company

"We are in the community business, that is what we emphasize with 42 North," says Cimperman. "Beer is our product, the community is our business, and we've really been able to build that community in and around East Aurora. We are anxious to bring it up here to downtown, and introduce ourselves to a lot of new fans and clientele."

42 North Brewing Company opened its first taproom in East Aurora in 2015 and will continue to proudly serve customers at its Southtowns location.

