Family of woman murdered in Buffalo calls for changes to criminal justice system

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The family of Amanda Thompson, a Buffalo mother of four who was shot and killed in July, spoke out Wednesday, saying the man accused in her murder should never have been free.

'Extremely distressing': Buffalo homicide sparks discussion about domestic violence and bail reform

49-year-old Rickey Crouch, Thompson's ex-boyfriend, who has been charged in her murder, was previously convicted of murder and released on parole in 2023.

In May, he was arrested for allegedly breaking into Thompson's house and grabbing her by the throat. Police said they found a loaded handgun nearby. In that case, Crouch was arraigned, and the judge set bail at $50,000. Thompson's mother, Muril Hadden, said Wednesday that the decision was a mistake that cost her daughter's life.

"He should have never been released," Hadden said. "I mean, he was a convicted killer, and they released him on bail after being caught with two loaded handguns. It makes no sense to me."

Hadden also addressed criticism about the case becoming political.

"I've heard people make comments that this is political — my daughter was democratic and so was I — and, I'm sorry, but even Democrats disagree with jail reform," Hadden said. "Drastic measures have to be made before there's another mother and children standing up here, talking about how they lost their family member. It has to stop."

Thompson's family was joined by Republican lawmakers from across Western New York at a rally on Wednesday in Niagara Square. They are calling for a series of laws that they said would prioritize public safety.

Crouch remains hospitalized at ECMC. He was arrested after a crash on the thruway and has been charged with first-degree murder. He is scheduled to be back in court on September 3.

'Awful, tragic case': Rickey Crouch indicted for murder of ex-girlfriend in domestic violence case

