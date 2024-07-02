“Disgust and upset’: Buffalo Diocese plans to close St. Jude Center downtown

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — “I don’t know where I would go,” declared Pat Moore, worshiper at St. Jude Center.

As the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo continues to move forward with its Road to Renewal to downsize the number of churches and worship sites across Western New York, the long-time St Jude Center in downtown Buffalo is slated to close.

@BuffaloDiocese will sell the St. Jude Center & Shrine on Ellicott Street in downtown Buffalo's medical corridor. However, those who regularly worship at the site, like Pat Moore and long-time director, Father Richard Augustin, are sad it could close.

“I just didn't think that was a reality,” remarked Father Richard Augustyn, director, St. Jude Center.

WKBW Outside St. Jude Center.

The Buffalo Diocese is ready to sell the prime piece of property, the center and shrine, located on Ellicott Street in downtown Buffalo's medical corridor.

“This is a property that the diocese owns. Is it something I want to do? Absolutely not, but I have no choice,” Bishop Michael Fisher.

WKBW Bishop Michael Fisher appeared at St. Jude Center for a meeting in June.

Bishop Michael Fisher appeared last month at the center to break the news to St. Jude volunteers and worshipers, saying the diocese wants to move the work of St. Jude to St. Joseph Cathedral, but that was not well received.

“What we would like to do is to move the ministry of the St. Jude shrine here to the cathedral,” stated Bishop Fisher.

That was interrupted by some dismay from the audience listening.

WKBW Pat Moore attends St. Jude's daily.

“My stomach just turns over, you know, disgust and upset,” replied Moore.

Pat Moore attends the shrine to pray daily.

"What's important to you at St. Jude?” Buckley asked. “Because it's just a touching place to come and worship God. It's so intimate and just home,” responded Moore.

WKBW Candles inside St. Jude.

“What will it mean for you if this place closes?” Buckley questioned. “I don’t know where I’ll go, I really don’t,” Moore answered.

But St. Jude is different than other church closures. It is not a parish, but a worship center providing solace and comfort to people who dealing with sick or dying loved ones at nearby hospitals.

WKBW Father Richard Augustyn, director, St. Jude Center.



"So, what better place to be than right here? Roswell Park Buffalo General, High Point, Oishei — it’s just a natural,” explained Father Augustyn.

Father Augustyn has been serving as director of St. Jude for nearly 48 years. He tells me they've had four private investors look at the property. He's hoping to partner with a potential buyer, like the Kevin Guest House that would keep St. Jude open.

WKBW Father Richard Augustyn, director, St. Jude Center, cares for all the gardens outside the center.

“And so, a natural fit to this block would be for Kevin Guest House to become in a perfect world, and in a verbal sort of agreement, if that were to happen, they want us to stay. So, it'd be the merging of our mission and vision are similar between Kevin Guest House and St. Jude's, so that's the hope,” noted Father Augustyn.

WKBW Father Richard Augustyn, director, St. Jude Center.

I asked Father Augustyn how he feels about the bishop saying the diocese plans to bring the St. Jude’s mission to the downtown cathedral.

“That night he announced that — that was new to me too and I’m going — what are they smoking,” questioned Father Augustyn.

The priest said it didn’t make sense because many come to the center from the hospital campus.

WKBW Father Richard Augustyn, director, St. Jude Center, saying Mass Tuesday morning.

“Even at Mass today there were a number of doctors here,” Father Augustyn remarked.

Masses are held daily at 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

WKBW St. Jude statue in the gardens of the center.

St. Jude is known as the saint of loss causes, but those who come and worship here, they're hoping that's not the case.



"With God, there's always hope,” reflected Moore.

"I will plead with anybody, that whoever buys it, I will work with them hand in hand,” described Father August.

