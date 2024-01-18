'Digging out is atrocious’: South Buffalo residents digging out after lake effect snowstorm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It feels like endless piles of snow in South Buffalo where residents continue the dig out from a massive lake effect snowstorm.

“I feel like I look out the window and I’m looking at a cheese grater. It's just nonstop,” remarked Yvonne Keough.

WKBW Yvonne and Charles Keough of south Buffalo.

A South Buffalo couple, Yvonne and Charles Keough, were chopping away at the snow left by city plows at the end of their driveway on McKinley Thursday morning.

But they're not complaining — instead, they say they're very pleased with Buffalo's snow removal efforts.

"100%, like I said, it's nonstop and they've been awesome. I mean, look at you can see all the sides here constantly, so I know they're putting their time in,” Yvonne Keough replied.

“They've been on it, but yeah we get plowed in every time they go by, but they have been on it — honestly — nothing but trucks,” responded Charles Keough.

WKBW Yvonne and Charles Keough digging out.

“It’s not that bad. They’re really coming as close as they possibly can and clearing it out, so we haven't been getting buried alive either. You know, compared to previous years good lord,” the Keough’s noted.

But for South Buffalo residents, it's not just digging out of their driveways, but also digging out their cars on the city streets.”

I found Sheila Kowalewski digging out along a South Buffalo side street.

“Digging out is atrocious. Very atrocious,” Kowalewski declared.

WKBW Sheila Kowalewski of south Buffalo.

Many residents, who can't pull into driveways, must park along these South Buffalo side streets.

“It's horrible. I’ve been out yesterday trying to get it out. Today trying -- not tall enough to get the roof,” explained Kowalewski.

But as I drove down several South Buffalo streets, there were still many cars buried in the snow.

The city was hoping residents would be able to move their vehicles by the changeover for alternate parking rules in this neighborhood for Thursday.

WKBW Sheila Kowalewski digging out her car.

“I doubt it. I highly doubt it,” stated Kowalewski.

But this city resident tells me she too is pleased with the snow removal efforts.

“They've been doing the best they can, as far as I know. I hear them and see all hours,” Kowalewski said.

For now, your south Buffalo neighbors tell me despite these tough conditions, there's nowhere they would rather be.

“But it is Buffalo — you expect anything. It’s supposed to be 40 next week,” Kowalewski said as she laughed.

"Never, never, I’ll take this any day. Forest fires, hurricanes — exactly,” the Keough’s commented.

WKBW City snow removal in south Buffalo.

The city announced an operation would begin at 8 p.m. on Thursday to clear streets in the southern part of the city.

The City of Buffalo DPW said it will be a coordinated effort to do a street-by-street full clear from curb to curb of those areas.

READ MORE: Buffalo to begin operation Thursday night in effort to clear streets in southern part of the city