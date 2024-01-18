Buffalo to begin operation Thursday night in effort to clear streets in southern part of the city

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — City of Buffalo Department of Public Works Commissioner Nate Marton said crews will begin an operation at 8 p.m. on Thursday to clear streets in the southern part of the city.

This area of the city was hit hardest by lake effect snow over the last few days.

Marton said it will be a coordinated effort between Buffalo police, DPW and parking to do a street-by-street full clear from curb to curb of those areas.

The operation will run Thursday night and into Friday morning.

According to Marton, vehicles that are on streets will be mini-towed to a location around the corner, DPW will then come in and clear the street from curb to curb, then vehicles will be mini-towed back onto the street and they will proceed onto the next street.

Buffalo police commissioner Joseph Gramaglia asked for residents to be cooperative and patient during the operation. Gramaglia also said residents should be mindful there will be several pieces of heavy equipment on the streets.

Parking Commissioner Ray Wagner reminded residents that outside of the southern part of the city, parking will be enforced and you should park in the proper posted parking areas. If you have parked your vehicle in RAPP lot or parking garage, the city asks you to remove it by noon on Saturday.

In addition, if your vehicle is mini-towed and cannot be returned to your street the city will provide BPD A District a list of where vehicles were towed and you can call (716) 851-4415 for its location.