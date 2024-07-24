'Devastating all the way around': Teens charged with murder of 3-year-old Ramone Carter back in court

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The two teenage suspects in the shooting death of 3-year-old Ramone Carter were back in court Wednesday.

The boys — ages 14 and 16 — are both charged with murder and attempted murder in the June 21 shooting that killed Carter and injured his 7-year-old sister. Authorities have said that they don't believe the teens were targeting the children.

Investigators previously revealed the two boys allegedly had a revolver and a pistol. Below is our report after authorities announced the teens were indicted. Two boys, 14 and 16 years old, charged with murder of 3-year-old Ramone Carter

7 News previously spoke with Shakenya Griffin, Carter's mother. She said her son died just before his fourth birthday.

"This stuff has to stop," Griffin said. "This violence has to stop." You can watch the full story with Carter's mother below. 'I just want my son': Mother of 3-year-old killed on Domedion Avenue speaks out

Liz Bosley and Carlanda Meadores of Most Valuable Parents of Buffalo said they were family members of all three children involved — Carter and the two teen suspects — at Wednesday's hearing.

"Just sad. It's very, very sad," Bosley told me after the hearing.

"Devastating all the way around for all families involved," Meadores said.

No cameras were allowed inside the courtroom as the judge heard from the district attorney's office about evidence to be turned over to the defense.

Assistant District Attorney John Gerken asked the judge to issue a protective order on the evidence to protect witnesses.

Paul Dell, the attorney for the 14-year-old, argued that the order was too broad and made it difficult to properly serve his client.

The judge agreed to the order but limited its scope only to evidence that specifically names witnesses.

The suspects remain remanded to the custody of Erie County Youth Services.