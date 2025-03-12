Defense team argues against hate crimes for Tops shooter

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The defense team argued why a hate crime should be dropped against Payton Gendron. He is accused of a racially motivated attack two years ago that killed ten Black community members and wounded three at the Jefferson Avenue store.

WKBW Outside the Tops after mass shooting in May of 2022.

Gendron’s death penalty trial is slated to begin this September. 7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley was in the courtroom for the hearing.

“Clearly, there was a crime, there was a shooting and is that motivated by hate, by some bias,” remarked Terry Connors, Buffalo attorney.

WKBW Terry Connors, Buffalo attorney.

Connors represents seven of the families who lost loved ones in the Tops massacre and three others who were seriously hurt.

Gendron is accused of intentionally targeting black members of Buffalo's community.

WKBW Payton Gendron appearing for his sentencing for state charges.

Some family members appeared in federal court Wednesday, but once again, Gendron was a no-show, waiving his right to appear.

Federal count 27 charges Gendron with hate crimes. The defense argued against it Wednesday.

WKBW Gendron's defense team leaving federal courthouse Wednesday.

The hate crime charges center around the 69 people who were in or outside the Tops store on that day. The defense said, “There's no specific name" and "no identifiable victim", but the judge questioned why names would be needed. And the prosecutor says the argument "defies both reason and the law".

I asked Attorney Connors about these hate crime charges.

WKBW Terry Connors, Buffalo attorney.

“I you'll recall from the video, there was an incident in which the shooter actually encountered a Caucasian who was in the aisles begging for mercy, and looked at him, held the weapon, and said, ‘Oh, I’m sorry’, and moved on. You know, that's going to be a key element of the offense against the shooter and does that satisfy the hate crime?" remarked Connors.

The judge did not issue a decision on count 27 Wednesday, instead giving both the defense and government time to respond and review a recent case involving a hate crime.

WKBW Buffalo community gathered outside the Jefferson Avenue Tops following the mass shooting in 2022.

However, in a separate motion, Gendron’s defense team also claims the hate crimes act is “unconstitutional” as it applies to him because he was already prosecuted under a state hate crime provision. However, on the same day as their other hate crime arguments, the judge issued an 18-page decision on Wednesday and denied that request.

“I think the important thing to understand is that it is a very novel charge. The charge has not been utilized in our federal government very often at all and so from that standpoint, it bears a lot of scrutiny, and that's why the defense is focused on it,” explained Connors.

The death penalty trial for Gendron is expected to begin with jury selection in September. Connors is certain the case will be ready for trial and could reveal a great deal of evidence.

WKBW Payton Gendron reading his statement at his sentencing.

“This case will go through chapter and verse what occurred, and since I’m involved in that, I know very well that what has been put out in public is just a small slice of what actually happened,” described Connors.

I asked Connors how his clients are feeling about Gendron continuing to waive his right to appear in court and if they would prefer he show his face.

WKBW U.S. Federal Courthouse on Delaware Avenue in downtown Buffalo.

“Absolutely, the families believe that he, you know, because of what has been done, that he ought to show up. He ought to be in court. He ought to listen to the allegations, listen to the legal problems and issues that he's going to face,” replied Connors, “They want him to see it live and not just hide back in a cell and not come to court.”

Gendron had pleaded guilty to ten state charges. he's now serving a life sentence without parole.

“You will learn things that you never learned in the state court proceeding because he pled guilty so quickly,” Connors noted.

