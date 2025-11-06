'Deeply missed': Fredonia native Mackenzie Michalski remembered one year after death in Hungary

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This week marks one year since Fredonia native Mackenzie Michalski was reported missing in Hungary.

Michalski, a 31-year-old nurse practitioner, was killed while on vacation in Budapest. The man accused of killing Michalski is being held in Hungary on murder charges.

Mackenzie's family expressed confidence that justice will be served in the following statement:

"Kenzie has been deeply missed by many across the country, and the world. Her spirit has been honored throughout the past year in many ways big and small, from multiple celebration of lives, candlelight vigils, a tribute match dedicated to her at a Portland NWLS soccer game to many travelers bringing her #HelpKenzieTravel token along to several countries around the world and many flowers planted and tended to in her honor. We are confident the truth will come out and she will have family and friends traveling to Budapest early next year to be present at the trial and witness Justice for Kenzie."

The family thanked the community for their ongoing support during this difficult time.

Mackenzie's loved ones told me they are focused on seeking justice for her tragic death. They plan to honor her legacy through a lasting tribute that reflects her kindness and commitment to serving others.

"The family wishes to thank everyone who has offered support, donations, and loving words in Kenzie's memory. The community's compassion has been an incredible source of comfort during an unimaginably difficult time.



Through this effort, we hope to turn our grief into purpose—honoring her life by helping others in her spirit. Her light will continue to guide us."

Last November, two of Michalski's closest friends reached out to 7 News and shared their efforts to find their longtime friend in Hungary in Buffalo. Later that week, 7 News learned through Budapest law enforcement and local media that Michalski was found dead and an Irish citizen was arrested.