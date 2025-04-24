Construction underway on $47.5 million renovation at Buffalo Harbor State Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Construction is well underway on a $47.5 million renovation project at Buffalo Harbor State Park, aimed at enhancing the waterfront and providing new recreational opportunities for the community.

Acting Commissioner of New York State Parks, Randy Simons, highlighted the project's significance, emphasizing the need for more outdoor experiences for families. The renovation includes a new spray park, an interactive water feature, a cafe, retail space, and a large fountain in the shape of a buffalo.

"This is a very specialized construction project, and it’s much needed," Simons said. "The centerpiece of the upgrades will be a massive interactive water feature that will make this a destination spray area."

Simons described the spray area as a state-of-the-art facility, covering 6,500 square feet, featuring water spraying from the ground and interactive elements for children. Additional improvements will include a park office with public restrooms.

While the current playground will remain closed during construction, temporary restrooms have been installed for public use. The completion of the project is expected by Memorial Day 2026.

Alesha Hassell and Christiann McCabe from Hamburg were at the park on Thursday and expressed their appreciation for the park's beauty and walking paths.

"We come here because it’s got beautiful scenery," McCabe said. "There’s tons of paths that you can walk on and go explore."

McCabe believes the renovations will enhance the park's family-friendly atmosphere, drawing even more visitors.

"It’s already pretty family-oriented, but now that they are bringing in more family-oriented activities, I feel like it will draw more people towards this park," she said.

As the summer progresses, construction will continue, but the goal remains clear: to transform Buffalo Harbor State Park into a premier destination for outdoor recreation in Western New York.

You can find renderings from when the project was announced here.