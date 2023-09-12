Common Council questions when Buffalo small businesses will receive financial support

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Common Council Members say many small businesses across the city are struggling and are still waiting for financial support.

"I'd like to see that money get out," Niagara District Council Member David Rivera said.

SEE: Braymiller Market loan on hold while small business owners share struggles

In July, council members approved $3.5 million in grants for small businesses after business owners shared why they needed help. This came after the council members approved a more than $560,000 forgivable loan for Braymiller Market.

SEE ALSO: Buffalo Common Council approves Braymiller Market loan, grants for small businesses

At Tuesday's finance committee meeting, Rivera questioned city administration about why the money for small businesses has not been dispersed yet.

"And I've been meeting with some of these business and I say, 'Hey, there's gonna be an application process, vetting process,' and I'd like to see that streamlined, move forward as quickly as possible," Rivera said.

University District Council Member Rasheed Wyatt said the city was given about 60 days to start the process of getting money into the hands of business owners.

"We're almost at the 45 day, so we're really pressing this issue because all of us have been getting phone calls from small businesses in our district that are really looking for these funds," Wyatt said, "This elongated process is hurting the people it's supposed to help."

Wyatt said he hopes to learn more about this timeline so business owners can receive the funding they've been asking for.

"I'm hopeful that we will have a criteria by the end of the month to share with these small businesses so they can get into the flow of getting the money that's much needed," he added.

City administration also shared that Braymiller has yet to receive the half a million dollars the market asked for because

the Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency Board still needs to approve it.