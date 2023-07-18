Braymiller Market loan on hold while small business owners share struggles

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A forgivable loan for Braymiller Market is still up in the air. At Tuesday's Common Council Finance Committee meeting, discussions continued about the more than $560,000 loan for the market and if other small businesses should receive that money.

Braymiller Market contacted the City of Buffalo several months ago for financial support. The city then sought approval on a forgivable loan worth $562,557 that would help the grocery store. The city said the money is leftover funding used to support small businesses during the pandemic.

In late June, Buffalo's Common Council denied the loan. University District Council Member Rasheed Wyatt said the majority of the council members were on board with the decision.

"It didn't feel good to me. It wouldn't be right to the business who are struggling that we gave one entity, one business 500 hundred thousand dollars and they're still waiting for their additional dollars to help them with their businesses," Wyatt said.

Weeks ago, dozens of people flocked to Braymiller Market in downtown Buffalo during Thursday's lunch hour for a cash mob — a way to show support for the business and its owner Stuart Green.

"To see the support that we're getting when we need it the most — it's wild," Green said.

Days later, Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation promised to invest an additional $500,000 into the grocery store — if the Buffalo Common Council votes to give the market the forgivable loan.

Small Business Support

At Tuesday's committee meeting, Wyatt further discussed his proposal to reallocate the loan for Braymiller and instead provide that to small businesses.

"You can campaign so hard for one business but where's that same effort for the others who have gone through pandemics and blizzards," Wyatt said Tuesday.

He invited small business owners in the City of Buffalo to share why they feel they need the funding.

"We would love to get some type of funding so that we can expand our services and help more people," Dino Clay with Valencia Transportation Services said.

Guercio and Sons manager, Vinnie Guercio, explained why his business needs support now more than ever. The family-owned store on Grant Street has been open since 1961.

"We're surviving barely, barely, barely. The owners of my family's business don't even take a paycheck currently they make sure the employees are paid first," Guercio said.

Out of the nearly two dozen speakers at Tuesday's meeting, some spoke in favor of the Ellicott Street market receiving a forgivable loan.

"I'm an avid shopper there I would like to keep it open," one woman said.

Dan Leonard added: "This is a small business. It absolutely is that we're investing in. Braymiller is local."

Still, council members shared their support for helping small businesses.

"If I'm gonna vote for the downtown market, which is important I understand that, but I need to deliver dollars for our businesses in our neighborhood," Lovejoy District Council Member Bryan Bollman said.

Next Steps

The city's now second request for financial support for Braymiller will be voted on again at next week's meeting. Wyatt's resolution was tabled for further discussion and deliberations.

The city said council members could also vote in that same meeting on a city-wide program that would divide $5.5 million to small businesses.