City officials weigh next steps for Buffalo Grand Hotel that has sat vacant for years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The deadline for Buffalo’s largest hotel, the Buffalo Grand, to meet city regulations has expired, but city officials say the situation may not be as final as it seems.

The 500-room hotel has been vacant since 2022, prompting Buffalo’s acting mayor, Chris Scanlon, to announce last month that the city would initiate a process to take ownership of the property due to ongoing neglect. This process is based on Article 19-B and a certificate of abandonment, providing the hotel's owner, Harry Stinson, 30 days to comply with city regulations.

That window was scheduled to close last week, but Scanlon indicated that the timeline may still be open.

“We had that press conference announcing the actions we were taking, but some parameters did not allow us to file the paperwork that day, so things were delayed. Therefore, that 30-day window was not closed,” Scanlon said.

While no new deadline has been provided, Scanlon asserted that Stinson is still within the timeframe to address the city's concerns, which were articulated during a recent meeting with the Department of Permit and Inspection Services.

“We were very clear to him that there are serious time constraints," Scanlon said. "He needs to come in with a plan ready to go, or we’re going to proceed with taking the property.”

In a phone interview, Stinson confirmed that he met with city officials and pointed to a letter from his lawyers addressed to Cathy Amdur, the commissioner of Permit and Inspection Services. The letter deemed the original certification of abandonment “misdirected” and alleged that it is obstructing Stinson's efforts to secure financing for the hotel's revitalization.

According to Stinson's legal team, he has secured a lender, a hotel operator, and a construction manager for the property. However, Scanlon emphasized the need for concrete action and clarity regarding Stinson's financing and partnerships.

“We need action, not just talk; we have seen that in the past,” Scanlon stated.

Stinson's lawyers have requested that the city refrain from initiating a special proceeding on the matter and withdraw the certificate of abandonment immediately.

As of now, the city has not yet responded to inquiries about the next steps.