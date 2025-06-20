City of Buffalo takes steps to acquire Buffalo Grand Hotel amid ongoing neglect

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo has initiated the process to take ownership of the Buffalo Grand Hotel, the largest hotel in downtown Buffalo, which has been closed since a devastating fire in 2022 caused $50 million in damages.

Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon announced the move on Thursday, describing it as a necessary step in addressing the hotel's prolonged vacancy and numerous code violations.

As of now, the Buffalo Grand, a nearly 500-room property, has accumulated 18 code violations along with $89,000 in unpaid taxes and sewer fees, becoming a public eyesore and a safety concern, Scanlon said in a press conference.

"This legal process is necessary, and it's long overdue," Scanlon said. "This property has 400 hotel rooms that our downtown desperately needs to help attract conventions and events."

For the first time, the city is utilizing Article 19-B, a law enacted by the state legislature in 2022, to facilitate the potential seizure of the property. The process began with a certificate of abandonment placed on the hotel's door on Thursday.

Cavette Chambers, the city's corporation counsel, emphasized the importance of this action.

"It's another tool that the city has in its arsenal for really combating the issue of abandoned properties," Chambers explained.

Catherine Amdur, a city official, expressed frustration over the lack of progress from the hotel’s owner, Harry Stinson.

"We have tried to work with the owner on this for years...We have no confidence that the individual can bring this hotel back," Amdur said.

Stinson, however, has expressed feeling blindsided by the city's announcement.

"This was unnecessary, uncalled for, and unprofessional," he said, insisting that he has not abandoned plans to restore the hotel and has remained in communication with the city regarding the property.

The hotel was shuttered following a fire that investigators determined was an act of arson. Stinson revealed that addressing the aftermath of the fire, coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic, created significant delays and financial burdens.

"It took us three and a half years to settle that claim, millions of dollars in legal fees," Stinson explained.

With the enactment of Article 19-B, Stinson has a 30-day window to comply with city regulations. Should he fail to do so, the city plans to seek a qualified developer to take over the property.

Meanwhile, the absence of the Buffalo Grand has had a tangible impact on the local economy. Patrick Kaler, the President and CEO of Visit Buffalo Niagara, reported that the city has missed numerous business opportunities since the hotel closed.

"This year alone, in the first six months, we weren't able to even bid on over 20 pieces of business that would've brought millions of dollars into our community," he said.

Despite the challenges, Stinson remains optimistic about securing financing to reopen the Buffalo Grand by this fall. As the city moves forward, the pressure for a resolution intensifies, with the future of one of Buffalo's most significant hotels hanging in the balance.