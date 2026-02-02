City of Buffalo set to help property owners impacted by recent water main breaks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A massive water main break at Hartwell and Delaware roads on Saturday flooded streets and homes in North Buffalo, forcing evacuations and leaving residents dealing with extensive damage.

The break occurred near the Elmwood Regal Plaza, impacting more than 10 properties in the neighborhood, according to Buffalo Fire officials. The flooding forced National Grid to cut power to several homes, with some residents still without electricity on Monday afternoon.

WATCH: Water main break causes flooding in Buffalo

Water main break causes flooding in Buffalo

Nick Farina's basement on Hartwell Road bore the brunt of the damage, with several feet of water flooding his home.

"It was like a river out here," Farina said. "Everything you see here was floating. Everything you see was floating."

Farina said the water reached up to his basement steps. Without power restored to his home, he had to get creative to pump out the icy water.

"My truck here has an inverter, plugged it in, my neighbor let me use their power. My neighbor here let me use their generator," Farina said. "We got a little creative. Yeah, this guy over here had a two-inch pump. We got a 1-inch pump. We had a little hose pump, and then I had my actual sump pump with drain tile pumping through."

CITY TO HELP PROPERTY OWNERS IMPACTED BY WATER MAIN BREAKS

The break is part of a larger pattern affecting the region. Deputy Mayor Benjamin Swanekamp said Buffalo has faced two or three water main breaks daily since the start of the year, with bitter cold weather taking a toll on the city's aging infrastructure.

"Even in good weather, again, we have an aging system that's gonna have these issues pop up," Swanekamp said.

For residents dealing with property damage, the city has established a claims process. Affected homeowners should first work with their insurance companies to get two quotes for needed repairs, then contact Corporation Counsel's office at 716-851-4343 to process claims through the city.

"I hope that they cover it. I think they should. I didn't do anything wrong," Farina said.

The city has set up a task force to help those impacted by water main breaks. Residents are asked to contact their insurance first, then call Corporation Counsel to expedite claims.

WATCH: City of Buffalo set to help property owners impacted by recent water main breaks

City of Buffalo set to help property owners impacted by recent water main breaks

BUFFALO NOT THE ONLY WNY COMMUNITY DEALING WITH WATER MAIN BREAKS

For the ninth time in about three years, there's a boil water order in Fredonia. Mayor Michael Ferguson told 7 News that this time, it was the sub-freezing temperatures last week that led to multiple water main breaks along Temple Street. Then the water treatment plant's chlorine pump froze.

Water woes continue to impact the Village of Fredonia

HOW COLD WEATHER CAN FACTOR INTO WATER MAIN BREAKS

Len Kowalski, executive engineer for the Erie County Water Authority, joined Voices to discuss how cold weather can factor into water main breaks.

WATCH: Engineer discusses how cold weather can factor into water main breaks