BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A water main break caused significant flooding in the area of Hartwell Road and Delaware Avenue in Buffalo early Sunday morning.

The Buffalo Fire Department and additional city crews arrived on scene after receiving a report of a possible electrical hazard relating to the break.

The following water mains were shut down as of Sunday morning:



8-inch main: Hartwell Road from Cecil Street to the dead end

6-inch main: Cecil Street to Hartwell Road

8-inch main: Delaware Loop from Hartwell Road to 2046 Delaware Avenue

The Elmwood Regal Plaza was also included in the shutdown.

According to the City of Buffalo, approximately 10 houses had flooded basements, and some residents were relocated to warming shelters.

According to the Buffalo Fire Department, eight residents were evacuated from homes that were flooded with 12 inches to four feet of water.

WATCH: Water main break causes flooding in Buffalo

Water main break causes flooding in Buffalo

The City of Buffalo released the following statement on Sunday morning:

"City crews, along with Buffalo Sewer and National Fuel, are actively assessing conditions and working to restore service as safely and quickly as possible. As of 11 a.m., the damaged pipe has been removed and City crews are in the process of installing a new pipe, as DPW workers work to clear the flooded street of ice and salt the road." - City of Buffalo

Buffalo Deputy Mayor Benjamin Swanekamp told 7 News this was a very complicated break.

"You can tell from the extent of the break, it being an eight-inch main, and the time it took to isolate the leak as well as the amount of ice and snow in the sewer drain," Swanekamp said. "That then led to a backup in the Buffalo sewer system, and then the water pushed out and affected at least looks like between 11 [to] 13 properties."

One of the residents, Nick Farina, who was impacted by the water main break, told 7 News about what happened after he found out his basement was flooded.

"They killed the power, and the water was no longer pumping out of the house, so I was afraid it was going to keep rising," Farina said.

Farina mentioned that crews told him they would be back with pumps to pump the water out of his basement.

"The water is starting to freeze down there, and that's a real concern of mine right now," Farina said.

In his basement were items like air conditioners, tools, and his lawnmower. Residents who have any damage from the flooding, like Farina, can reach out to the Corporation Council at 716-851-4343.

Some residents, like Tim Eaton, were among the lucky ones.

"I'm one of the lucky ones on the street," Eaton said. "I woke up this morning to flashes of the fire department trucks on my street. Through the window, there was standing water on the street."

"They're doing the best they can," Farina said.