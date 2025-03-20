Canisius University president taking leave of absence to 'to focus on important family matters'

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The leader of Canisius University in Buffalo is taking a leave of absence.
7 News has confirmed that President Steve Stoute has left the campus for a “temporary leave of absence” to deal with a family matter that will take him “out of the country."
The university said there is no firm timeline for his return and Dr. Harold Fields, vice president for student affairs, will serve as officer in charge while Stoute is on leave.
Stoute became leader of Canisius in 2022 following the retirement of John Hurley. Stoute was born and raised in Trinidad and Tobago and is an alumnus of Seton Hall University.
"President Steve K. Stoute has informed the Board of Trustees that he will be taking a temporary leave of absence to allow him to devote the time and attention needed to focus on important family matters. During this time, he will be out of the country with no firm timeline for his return.
During his absence, Dr. Harold Fields, vice president for Student Affairs, will serve as the officer in charge, with oversight of the day-to-day operations of the University. President Stoute and the Board of Trustees have every confidence in the University’s Senior Leadership Team to continue the forward progress and positive momentum of Canisius in his absence.
As this is a personal, family matter, the University requests respect for his, and his family’s, privacy at this difficult time."
Canisius University statement