Canisius University president taking leave of absence to 'to focus on important family matters'

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The leader of Canisius University in Buffalo is taking a leave of absence.

7 News has confirmed that President Steve Stoute has left the campus for a “temporary leave of absence” to deal with a family matter that will take him “out of the country."

The university said there is no firm timeline for his return and Dr. Harold Fields, vice president for student affairs, will serve as officer in charge while Stoute is on leave.

Stoute became leader of Canisius in 2022 following the retirement of John Hurley. Stoute was born and raised in Trinidad and Tobago and is an alumnus of Seton Hall University.

WKBW Canisius University President Steve Stoute.