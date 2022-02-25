Canisius College introduces next president, Steve K. Stoute to take role in July following retirement of John Hurley

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Friday morning, Canisius College introduced its 25th president, Steve K. Stoute, JD, following a 10-month search for a successor to John Hurley.

Stoute is vice president for strategic initiatives and chief of staff at DePaul University in Chicago. He has also worked in higher education at Princeton and the University of Southern California. Before his role at DePaul, he was an associate at Dechert LLP in Philadelphia, where he specialized in corporate and securities law.

Stoute was born and raised in Trinidad and Tobago and is an alumnus of Seton Hall University. He earned a JD from the University of Pennsylvania Law School and a master's degree from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

President John Hurley announced his plans to retire last July. His last day at Canisius will be June 30. Stoute will take over on July 1. Hurley has served as president since July 2010.