'Busy like a home Bills game': WNY eateries prepare for total solar eclipse on Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With thousands of visitors converging on the Buffalo area for Monday's big show in the sky, local restaurants are gearing up for a celestial Super Bowl of business.

Hofabrauhaus Buffalo says it has been gearing up for months.

"We started taking reservations a couple of months ago believe it or not,” said Hofbrauhaus owner Ed Arnold.

WKBW WNY eateries prepare for solar eclipse visitors

Arnold said 1,000 reservations are already on the books for several events this weekend and Monday's main event.

"For a Monday there is usually very little going on for a Saturday it might be but on a Monday we never have that kind of volume,” said Arnold.

But with a large space both inside and out the German-style tavern is fully staffed on the floor and in the kitchen.

"It’s a great opportunity for us and all of Buffalo to have people come in and see how we in Buffalo can have a little fun,” said Arnold.

Another WNY staple, Bar-Bill Tavern in East Aurora, is amping up its wing game.

“We are expecting mayhem pretty much, we are treating it just like any major holiday, it is gonna be very busy like a home Bills game,” said Co-owner John Crook.

The food hot spot has also ordered more wings for this special occasion.

“I mean thousands and thousands of pounds of wings,” said Crook.

