'Build a better relationship': Mandella Market on Broadway back open, with conditions from the city

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two months after city officials shut down the Mandella Market on Broadway, customers are now back inside.

"I've been back 4 times," said Liz Washington, a customer who lives across the street. "We need this store in the neighborhood. I had to go to other places."

I spoke to many happy customers who are happy to have access to food and items in the store in what is otherwise a food desert.

But others aren't happy to see the doors back open.

"This can't happen so fast, it's like we did the work for nothing," said Murray Holman, Executive Director of the Stop the Violence Coalition. "Same name, same game, without a response from the community."

In September, Holman and dozens were outside the store protesting after employees allegedly assaulted a female customer inside.

That's when police put a cease and desist note on the door. Those two things happened at the same time, but I'm told they're not related.

"As it relates to their license and the violations they had with the city, that has been rectified, legally, there's no reason they cannot be open," said Leah Halton-Pope, Ellicott District Common Councilmember.

But there have been some changes. They're open with conditions for the next 30 days:



The store must close by 10:00 pm daily

Food cannot be served after a certain time

Security and cameras must be on the premises

Taylor Epps Outside of Mandella Market with their new open sign

"From what I understand, the owner, she's hired new individuals, they have a new management team, they've trained people," said Halton-Pope. "They have to build a better relationship with our communities."

As for the alleged assault, police are no longer investigating, I'm told the woman who filed did not wish to pursue the case.