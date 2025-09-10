Mandella Market in Buffalo closed amid alleged assault investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police have closed down the Mandella Market as authorities investigate an alleged assault that reportedly occurred inside the business.

Protesters gathered outside the market at Broadway and Jefferson on Tuesday, chanting that they wanted it to be shut down. Many people say there has been a history of incidents at this location. As the protests continued, police arrived and closed the business.

Taylor Epps reports from outside Mandella Market where an alleged assault is under investigation

A sign posted on the business says it was operating without a license.

Buffalo Common Councilwoman Leah Halton-Pope spoke outside the market on Wednesday, saying she has seen the video that is circulating on social media that appears to show the alleged assault late Tuesday night. A witness also claims to have seen the reported assault.

Halton-Pope issued the following statement on her Facebook page:

The owner of Mandella Market spoke with 7 News Senior Reporter Taylor Epps and said that they apologize for the incident.

Buffalo Police say they are investigating exactly what happened.