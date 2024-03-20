Buffalo Water Authority aims to restore fluoride to water in Buffalo by end of August

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Common Council announced it received an update from the Buffalo Water Authority on the restoration of fluoride to the water system in Buffalo.

According to the Common Council, the Water Authority said the installation of specially manufactured water pumps, flow meters, and other necessary equipment is expected to be completed by July 2024. Then, it aims to finalize operator and safety training in August 2024 with the goal of "commencing production and commissioning of the resumed fluoride by the month's end."

This is a story 7 News has been following for more than a year.

In January 2023, a Buffalo Water report said city residents had not had fluoride in their water since June 2015. The Buffalo Water Board said this was because of system upgrades.

In July 2023, a lawsuit was filed on behalf of Buffalo Water customers that stated that the City of Buffalo and Buffalo Water Board were violating constitutional rights by depriving customers of fluoridated drinking water.

Earlier this year, members and doctors from the Eighth District Dental Society voiced their concerns to Buffalo's Common Council over the lack of fluoride in the city's water. Dr. Brendan Dowd urged the Council to take action and said fluoride is sometimes the first line of defense for some kids who can't get to the dentist or who can't afford a dentist.

A few days later, Buffalo Water announced it received approval from the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) to reinstate fluoride in the city's water. At the time, Buffalo Water said it anticipated the complete return of fluoride to city water in the summer of 2024.

