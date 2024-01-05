Buffalo Water receives approval for NYSDOH to restore fluoride to city water

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Water announced it has received approval from the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) to reinstate fluoride in the city's water.

This is a story that 7 News has been following since January 2023 when a Buffalo Water report stated that city residents had not had fluoride in their water for eight years. Several pages into the report, a note stated "since June 22nd, 2015 fluoride has not been added to your drinking water."

"Buffalo Water is committed to providing safe and affordable drinking water to members of the Buffalo community. This approval by the New York State Department of Health marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts in furtherance of the health and well-being of Buffalo Water customers. We will work expeditiously to complete this project, and we are confident that these upgrades will contribute to the overall well-being of Buffalo residents." -Chair of Buffalo Water, Oluwole "OJ" McFoy

The lack of fluoride in city water led to a lawsuit being filed against the city and water board in July.

On Wednesday, members and doctors from the Eighth District Dental Society voiced their concerns to Buffalo's Common Council over the lack of fluoride in the city's water.

According to Buffalo Water, "the approved project encompasses comprehensive upgrades to the Buffalo Water fluoride feed system, incorporating improvements to pumps, pipes, injection pipes, monitoring equipment, and associated appurtenances. These enhancements aim to ensure the efficient and controlled distribution of fluoride, adhering to the highest standards of safety and effectiveness."

Buffalo Water said it is working with its partners to make the process seamless with minimal disruption to the water supply and anticipates the complete return of fluoride to city water in the summer of 2024.