Buffalo Public School District changes course, will no longer close PS 3 and PS 90

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Buffalo Public School District has changed course and will no longer close D'Youville Porter Campus School PS 3 and Early Childhood Center PS 90.

Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Pascal Mubenga and Board of Education President Dr. Kathy Evans-Brown issued a joint statement, which said in part: "We have decided not to close any Buffalo Public Schools after reviewing the recommendations of the school closure committee to close PS 3 and PS 90 and after feedback from staff, families, students, and community members."

According to the statement, "the superintendent will instead present the Board of Education with an alternative plan to address the anticipated financial challenges facing the district in the 2026–2027 school year."

You can read the full statement below:

In December 2025, the district's school closure committee recommended closing the two schools. The city school district’s chief financial officer, Jim Barnes, had earlier stated it was a financial necessity to shut down two city schools as the district is facing an $80 million deficit.

WATCH: Committee recommends closure of 2 Buffalo Public Schools

Committee recommends closure of 2 Buffalo Public Schools

A few days later, the school district said the board would take no action on school closures. Superintendent Mubenga and Board President Evans-Brown agreed to pause the process until the new Board of Education was in place.

The recommendation to close the two schools outraged families, particularly families from PS 3. Parents, students, faculty and community leaders gathered for a rally to oppose the recommendation.

WATCH: 'Shock and heartbreak': Buffalo community rallies to save School 3 from closure