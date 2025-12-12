Committee recommends closure of 2 Buffalo Public Schools

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Public School District has confirmed to 7 News that the school closure committee has recommended to close of D’Youville Porter Campus School PS 3 and Early Childhood Center PS 90.

The district said it is important to note that the Buffalo Board of Education has taken no action on the recommendations, and no decision has been made about the closure of these two schools.

You can read the district's full statement below:

"The school closure committee has recommended to Superintendent Mubenga and the Board of Education the closure of D’Youville Porter Campus School PS 3 and Early Childhood Center PS 90. It’s important to stress that the Board of Education has taken no action on the recommendations, and no decision has been made about the closure of these two schools. Unfortunately, two members of the school closure committee chose to share the committee’s recommendations with a local news outlet before the superintendent had an opportunity to thoroughly review the recommendations and before the school communities potentially affected were notified. This action does not respect the school communities potentially impacted, the established process, or the important work of the closure committee. Out of respect for our students, families, and staff, the district will not comment further at this time."

The potential closure of two schools is part of an initiative to create "sustainable and high-quality" learning environments while expanding access to specialized programs.

Dozens of students, educators, parents and community members attended a public meeting to voice their concerns about the potential closures earlier this month. The district surveyed Buffalo families in November, receiving about 1,800 entries. Dr. Sharon Brown, BPS Chief of Student Support Services, presented those survey results at the meeting.

Jim Barnes, Chief Financial Officer for BPS, emphasized the financial necessity behind the closures. Barnes explained that if the district fails to act, it would run very low on cash. The district is currently running an $80 million deficit.

WATCH: BPS moves forward with plan to potentially close two schools